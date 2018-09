Meal Master! All the Epic (and Healthy) School Lunches Jenny Mollen Has Crafted for Her Son Sid

“Bringing it hard for Sid’s first day back to school. (From right: sautéed sesame salmon, rice hearts, avocado vs. yellow pepper battle, coconut sugar dark chocolate and plant protein bites, mini harvest bowl salad w goat cheese, and organic strawberries),” Jenny Mollen narrated, sharing an impressive spread she created in early September for her 4½-year-old son Sid.

“Note: I don’t care how much of this he eats. It’s more about constant exposure and pushing his limits,” the actress and author added about her latest “#dictatorlunches” addition.