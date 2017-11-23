Jenny Mollen is ready to teach you how to swaddle your baby — if she can first figure it out

Jenny Mollen Hilariously Tries and Fails to Swaddle Her Baby During a Tutorial

Jenny Mollen is going to teach you how to swaddle your baby — if she can first figure it out herself.

The actress, 38, shared a hilarious Instagram of herself attempting to swaddle her newborn son Lazlo on Thursday.

“Swaddling tutorial (swipe right),” she wrote in the caption, the first photo showing Lazlo hanging horizontally from his mom’s chest while sleeping.

While Lazlo was probably not aware of what his mother was up to, it soon became apparent that he didn’t like it, as the next series of photos show his displeasure at hanging from a cloth with a blue sweater wrapped around his head and shielding his eyes.

Image zoom Credit: Jenny Mollen/Instagram

Jenny Mollen and her son Lazlo.

Mollen then tried to wrap the cloth around her head while Lazlo continued to voice his displeasure by crying, red-faced and angry.

The actress and her husband, American Pie actor Jason Biggs, welcomed their son in October. The couple also share 3½-year-old son Sid.

A rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying, “Mom, dad and big brother Sid are doing great!”

“Hello everybody. I’m just sitting in the back of the car with Jason and my second child,” Mollen said in the first of a series of clips shared on Instagram Stories Thursday, showing herself and Biggs in a car with their newborn son.

Addressing her husband after panning the camera to their new little guy, situated between his parents in his car seat, Mollen said, “Baby, you have two boys now.”

“I know, WTF,” Biggs, 39, replied.

Since announcing Baby Number Two was on the way, Mollen has been being hilariously open about the realities of parenting while pregnant — and dealing with placenta previa.

“It actually hasn’t been a big deal so far because I’m so early,” Mollen told PEOPLE in June. “I had a c-section the first time because I never dilated, so I’m not that concerned because I expected to have to be cut open again.”

At the time, Biggs explained that Sid wasn’t quite sure what was in store for him with a new sibling on the way. “While it’s still safely tucked away and he doesn’t have to actually physically deal with someone else in his space, he loves it,” the Orange Is the New Black star told PEOPLE.

In the last six months of pregnancy, Mollen was extremely open about her changing body, posting a variety of nude mirror selfies and joking, “Can I keep the boobs?” in the caption of one recent before-and-after shot.