Jenny Mollen Reluctantly Drops $23 on Camel Milk for 1-Year-Old Son: 'Laz Seemed to Love It'

Jenny Mollen‘s son has a refined palate.

The actress and Live Fast Die Hot author, 39, made a candid confession to her Instagram followers Tuesday on her way out of the grocery store: that she’d just bought another bottle of camel milk for 1-year-old Lazlo despite her earlier criticism about it.

“So after my scathing review of camel milk, I have to be honest with you guys: I just bought another bottle. I bought it because Laz seemed to love it and they were claiming all these amazing benefits to drinking the hump milk of a camel,” Mollen said on her Instagram Story, unsuccessfully attempting to stifle a laugh.

“This is me making a vow to you guys that I’m not going to buy the camel milk again because guess what? I was looking at the receipt as I was checking out … and it turns out, camel milk is really f—ing expensive. Who knew?” she continued.

“I thought camels have the most liquid in their bodies of any animal — that they were just a plethora of milk. A surplus, if you will.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Jenny Mollen Jenny Mollen/Instagram

RELATED: Jason Biggs Hits Back at Comments About His Son’s Diaper: “It Ain’t Full Anymore — Lay Off Me”

The mother of two admitted that her decision to pick up Lazlo’s new favorite drink one more time came with a hefty price tag.

“For 8 oz. of camel milk, I just paid about $23. Shoot me,” Mollen said. “Eight oz. for Laz is one sitting. That’s one feeding, and then after 8 oz. he’s gonna want food too.”

“He’s an expensive f—ing kid, I gotta tell you,” she joked. “[But] after last night’s milk debacle, I would’ve paid any price.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jenny Mollen Hopes Her Son Doesn’t “Marry Someone Exactly Like Me”



PEOPLE’s Health Squad Pediatrician, Dr. Elizabeth Murray, weighed in whether camel’s milk offers a unique nutritional benefit, saying, “Given the expense of camel’s milk, there doesn’t appear to be any great nutritional benefit to account for the cost and there isn’t a significant source of other nutrients (not found in dairy or other milk substitutes) that you couldn’t find other places in a well-balanced diet.”

More importantly, she advises, it’s important to focus on safety (“all milk must be pasteurized”) as well as the timing of incorporating solid foods and other types of non-breast-milk or non-formula food and drink into a child’s diet.

“Infants (children under one year) have very specific nutritional needs and switching away from breast milk and/or infant formula too soon can have dangerous health consequences and should be avoided,” Dr. Murray tells PEOPLE.

“Once your child is old enough to safely move away from breast milk or formula, he should also be eating a large variety of solid foods.”

She explains, “It is actually very common for toddlers to fill themselves up with milk and not get enough other variety in their diet. Toddlers should max out somewhere around 16 oz. of milk intake per day.”

RELATED GALLERY: Meal Master! All the Epic (and Healthy) School Lunches Jenny Mollen Has Crafted for Her Son Sid

Mollen’s mom game has been fully inclusive of keeping her kids’ diet healthy and creative.

Taylor Hill/Getty

Her 4½-year-old son Sid‘s usual midday fare — which Mollen has dubbed “#dictatorlunches” — is impressive and has become a bit of a viral sensation for the unique flavorings and stylings she likes to craft (see: a Moroccan-themed lunch; a pre-summer one including shrimp and grits, carrot sticks, mango and Greek yogurt; etc).

“I don’t care how much of this he eats,” Mollen wrote last month, explaining the purpose behind the unique meals. “It’s more about constant exposure and pushing his limits.”