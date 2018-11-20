Jenny Mollen Claps Back at Charlize Theron's Alleged Criticism Over 'Incredible Lunch Boxes'

While Charlize Theron and Jenny Mollen‘s mealtime game might differ, they have one big thing in common: They’re both working moms of two.

In a now-deleted Instagram post she shared on Monday, Mollen questioned the Mad Max: Fury Road star’s perceived criticism of moms on social media who pack “incredible lunch boxes,” sharing a photo of Theron from a magazine which attributed a quote to her that read, “If I see one more Instagram blogger packing those incredible lunch boxes, I’m going to kill myself.”

Underneath the quote and photo was written, “On what upsets her as a working mother of two, CHARLIZE THERON.”

Mollen — who has gained a following surrounding the detailed spreads she puts together for her son Sid, 4½, to the point where she has launched a whole new Instagram account dedicated to the craft — couldn’t help express her thoughts over Theron’s alleged comment.

“Umm … I’m also a working mother of two,” wrote the actress and author, 39. (She and husband Jason Biggs also share son Lazlo, 13 months.)

Jenny Mollen

While Theron, 43, may not be a fan of the craze Mollen is on board for, she has plenty of admirers, if @dictatorlunches‘ 57,000-plus followers are any indication.

One such fan? Sid’s teacher, who sent him home with a handwritten note last month that outlined some behavioral issues surrounding potty language but also inquired about his food.

“What brand is Sid’s roasted peas?” the teacher wrote, addressing Mollen. “Do you roast them yourself? Looking for a good company that makes yum dried chickpeas.”

The juxtaposition of the two made Mollen laugh. “Which came first, the poop or the chickpeas?” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a shot of the note.

Sid’s midday fare has become a bit of a viral sensation for the unique flavorings and stylings Mollen likes to craft, drawing inspiration from different cultures and lifestyles. (The hilarious captions are a bonus.)

Some of the meals have included a Moroccan-themed lunch; a pre-summer one including shrimp and grits, carrot sticks, mango and Greek yogurt; and more.

“I don’t care how much of this he eats,” Mollen wrote in September, explaining the purpose behind the unique meals. “It’s more about constant exposure and pushing his limits.”