Jenny Mollen is continuing to laugh about an incident at her son's school.

The cookbook author shared a parting photo of a vending machine on her Instagram Story as she and husband Jason Biggs departed from their trip to Copenhagen on Thursday.

"When u forget to get your kids a gift from Copenhagen bc you were too busy eating penis," she captioned the shot, referencing sons Lazlo, 5, and Sid, 8.

Earlier this week, Mollen shared the email she'd gotten from her son's teacher about what he was telling classmates she was doing on her "adult trip."

"Today in school your son shared with his classmates that you are in Copenhagen on an adult trip and have been eating (pardon my language) 'tons of penis,' " the email read. "While I hate to bother you on your vacation, I felt strongly that you should be aware and perhaps address the issue at your earliest convenience."

Amused by the email, Mollen, 43, shared a possible reply from her phone Notes app in the next slide of the Instagram carousel. "He's not lying. I have been eating tons of penis on this trip," she wrote.

"Def gonna need to [rein] it in when I get home. Thank you so much for checking in on me. See you at drop off!"

Mollen concluded the post with a photo of a menu where "Reindeer penis ragout" was circled among other interesting food choices.

On an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast last month, the mother of two praised her husband for being a "hands-on parent."

"Jason is so hands-on as a parent, almost too hands-on," she told PEOPLE. "I always say that he's like the guy that like, when I go scuba diving, he's the one like checking all my gear. He's like the buddy that never stops like futzing with you."

"Or like if you're on a ski slope, he's like adjusting your goggles. Or if you're like on an airplane that's crashing, he's the person that you're like, just get the f--- away from me. Stop adjusting my oxygen mask. We're gonna crash anyway."