Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs open up about Mollen's second pregnancy, including her placenta previa and deciding on a name

Jenny Mollen Says Placenta Previa 'Hasn't Been a Big Deal So Far': 'I'm Not That Concerned' About Another C-Section

On Wednesday night at an anniversary gala event at Capitale in New York City for Animal Haven, a nonprofit organization for cats and dogs, she and husband Jason Biggs got candid about baby No. 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I think I’m pregnant with a litter of puppies right now!” joked Mollen, 38, to PEOPLE.

The mom-to-be turned to Instagram last week to share with her followers that she has placenta previa, a condition where the placenta covers at least part of the cervix. She shares with PEOPLE that it has prevented her from working out the way she’d like to, but otherwise she has had no major concerns.

“It actually hasn’t been a big deal so far because I’m so early,” Mollen says. “I had a c-section the first time because I never dilated, so I’m not that concerned because I expected to have to be cut open again.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Rob Kim/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Baby No. 2 on the Way for Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen – See Their Hilarious Announcement

The couple welcomed their first child, 3-year-old son Sid, in 2014, and are now getting him ready for his little brother‘s arrival. They say he understands it “in concept,” but that “he still thinks it’s a gift for him.”

“Like, maybe the baby’s going to be made of chocolate or something. I don’t think he realizes there’s a major downside yet,” Mollen explains.

Adds Orange Is the New Black star Biggs, 39, “And while it’s still safely tucked away and he doesn’t have to actually physically deal with someone else in his space, he loves it.”

“Well, he did say to me already, he’s like, ‘We need to hide my toys,’ ” Mollen pipes in.

From PEN: Today‘s Savannah Guthrie Was Very Superstitious About Her Pregnancy: “I Didn’t Want to Jinx It”

Of course, with baby prepping comes name brainstorming — but it still seems to be early. “We’re agreeing that everything sucks,” says the American Pie alum, noting the couple’s struggle of deciding on a name thus far.

“It’s hard. Sid has such a short name, so you can’t go with something with too much pizzazz,” Mollen explains.