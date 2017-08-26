Jenny Mollen Embraces Her Changing Baby Body With Before and After Bump Lingerie Snaps — 'Can I Keep The Boobs?'

Jenny Mollen is baring it all — again.

The actress, 38, shared a photo on Instagram Friday comparing her current baby body at 33 weeks to a #tbt snapshot before her pregnancy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Can I just keep the boobs? #33weekspregnant #melasmamustache #placentaprevia #purpolenipples #penisnubbellybutton,” she wrote in the caption.

Mollen has not been shy about showing some skin on Instagram. She recently posted a second nude selfie online while showing off her growing belly.

She’s also mentioned her breasts before, writing, “For the first time in my life, my boobs don’t hate each other.”

In June, Mollen revealed that she has placenta previa — a condition in which the placenta covers all or part of the cervix.

“It actually hasn’t been a big deal so far because I’m so early,” she said. “I had a C-section the first time because I never dilated, so I’m not that concerned because I expected to have to be cut open again.”

This is Mollen’s second child with husband Jason Biggs, 39. They share 3½-year-old son Sid.

As far as Sid is concerned, he understands he’s getting a baby brother “in concept,” but “he still thinks it’s a gift for him,” according to Mollen.