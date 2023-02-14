Jenny McCarthy's Son Evan Writes and Records His First Song with the Help of His Whole Family

Jenny McCarthy's son is exploring a career in music, thanks to the help of his family.

Evan Asher, the 20-year-old son of the Masked Singer judge, 50, and ex John Asher, has debuted his first original song, "It Doesn't Matter."

Evan, an aspiring writer, filmmaker, gamer and content creator, was inspired to write the song by his celebrity crush, Selena Gomez, and worked on it alone for some time before presenting the lyrics to stepdad Donnie Wahlberg, hoping he could get the lyrics to the singer to record.

When Wahlberg suggested Evan give singing the song a try himself, the young creator was hesitant at first but agreed to give it a try with Wahlberg's help. The Blue Bloods actor, 52, tapped his 21-year-old son Elijah — who is the frontman for his band Pink Laces — to help out.

Along with songwriting partners, Elijah helped Evan to bring the song to life and record the track. When it came to the music video, Evan enlisted his filmmaker dad to add an extra element to his creation.

"It was a joy to help Evan make his song a reality. He is such an incredibly sincere young man, who really has the heart of a saint and the spirit of an artist, but none of this was handed to him— he had to put in a lot of work and prove that he was committed to the process," Wahlberg tells PEOPLE of the process.

"Whether or not music is his ultimate path, the act of Evan writing and recording this song is an amazing achievement and a truly touching dedication to his favorite artist. I couldn't be more proud of him."

While Evan isn't sure what's next for him, he is hopeful that, if nothing else, the song will highlight the reasons why Gomez's music is so important to so many others.

"One of the many reasons why I admire and respect Selena Gomez is her ability to be brave no matter what life throws at her," Evan explains. "I, too, have struggled with my health and relationships, and because Selena has been so open about her struggles, it has helped me find the confidence and inner strength to get through the toughest of times. I wrote this song to let her know how much I appreciate her, and I wish her all the love and happiness in the world because she deserves it."

The resulting song and video are points of extreme pride for McCarthy.

"Evan has been through so much in his young life, and his passion for living and creating is such an inspiration to me," McCarthy tells PEOPLE of her son, who was diagnosed with autism in 2005 at 3 years old. "He is the kindest, sweetest, most loving human being on this planet, and I'm excited for what the future holds for him."