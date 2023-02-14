Jenny McCarthy's Son Evan Writes and Records His First Song with the Help of His Whole Family

Jenny McCarthy's son Evan is venturing into music for the first time, with the support of their blended family

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 03:07 PM
Jenny McCarthy and Evan Asher
Photo: Evan Asher Instagram

Jenny McCarthy's son is exploring a career in music, thanks to the help of his family.

Evan Asher, the 20-year-old son of the Masked Singer judge, 50, and ex John Asher, has debuted his first original song, "It Doesn't Matter."

Evan, an aspiring writer, filmmaker, gamer and content creator, was inspired to write the song by his celebrity crush, Selena Gomez, and worked on it alone for some time before presenting the lyrics to stepdad Donnie Wahlberg, hoping he could get the lyrics to the singer to record.

When Wahlberg suggested Evan give singing the song a try himself, the young creator was hesitant at first but agreed to give it a try with Wahlberg's help. The Blue Bloods actor, 52, tapped his 21-year-old son Elijah — who is the frontman for his band Pink Laces — to help out.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with songwriting partners, Elijah helped Evan to bring the song to life and record the track. When it came to the music video, Evan enlisted his filmmaker dad to add an extra element to his creation.

"It was a joy to help Evan make his song a reality. He is such an incredibly sincere young man, who really has the heart of a saint and the spirit of an artist, but none of this was handed to him— he had to put in a lot of work and prove that he was committed to the process," Wahlberg tells PEOPLE of the process.

"Whether or not music is his ultimate path, the act of Evan writing and recording this song is an amazing achievement and a truly touching dedication to his favorite artist. I couldn't be more proud of him."

While Evan isn't sure what's next for him, he is hopeful that, if nothing else, the song will highlight the reasons why Gomez's music is so important to so many others.

evan asher music

"One of the many reasons why I admire and respect Selena Gomez is her ability to be brave no matter what life throws at her," Evan explains. "I, too, have struggled with my health and relationships, and because Selena has been so open about her struggles, it has helped me find the confidence and inner strength to get through the toughest of times. I wrote this song to let her know how much I appreciate her, and I wish her all the love and happiness in the world because she deserves it."

The resulting song and video are points of extreme pride for McCarthy.

"Evan has been through so much in his young life, and his passion for living and creating is such an inspiration to me," McCarthy tells PEOPLE of her son, who was diagnosed with autism in 2005 at 3 years old. "He is the kindest, sweetest, most loving human being on this planet, and I'm excited for what the future holds for him."

Related Articles
Favorite Wedding Memory rollout
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional as He Talks About Son with Autism: 'Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way'
Willie Nelson with his daughters Paula Carlene and Amy Lee
Willie Nelson's 8 Children: Everything to Know
Jenny McCarthy Surprise Donnie Wahlberg With Bedroom Revamp
Jenny McCarthy Surprises Husband Donnie Wahlberg with a Bedroom Makeover — See the Before and After!
Elle King (L) and her father, comedian Rob Schneider pose at The Ice House Comedy Club on October 15, 2009 in Pasadena, California
All About Rob Schneider's Daughter Elle King
donnie wahlberg step son Evan Asher
Donnie Wahlberg Celebrates 'Awesome Stepson' Evan's 20th Birthday with Sweet Tribute
Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard
Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard Welcome First Baby, Son Bear Harrington — See the Photos!
Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman's Family: Everything to Know About Her 14 Kids, Including Her Octuplets
Adele poses with her awards for Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England
Adele's Son Angelo: Everything to Know
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Terry Hall of The Specials performs on stage at Usher Hall on September 07, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)
The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead at 63 After 'Brief Illness': 'Most Genuine of Souls'
David Furnish, Elijah Furnish-John, Zachary Furnish-John, and Sir Elton John attend the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Elton John Says He and David Furnish 'Will Fully Support' Sons Whether They Take Up Music or Not
Elton John and David Furnish attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Elton John and David Furnish's Relationship Timeline
Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Stepson Landon Barker Says He's 'So Thankful' for Her and Her Family
Cyrus Family
Billy Ray Cyrus' 6 Kids: Everything to Know
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back