Jennifer Love Hewitt Trying to 'Reset' While Feeling 'Like I'm Not Enough' After Birth of Baby

Jennifer Love Hewitt is taking time to reset.

The 9-1-1 actress, 42, recently welcomed her third baby, son Aidan James, with husband Brian Hallisay (they also share daughter Autumn James, 7½, and son Atticus James, 6), and on Sunday, she wrote on her Instagram Story that she's pausing her social media use in order to recalibrate herself post-baby.

"Today is my first day back in the sauna after being pregnant and having my baby. Two days ago was my first long bath since labor. Some things you can't do till the doc says so and others you just stop taking time for," wrote Hewitt. "But self care, moments to breathe and feel yourself again. Even in small ways. So important."

"I am also starting at least a week maybe two away from social media tomm. I need to reset," she continued. "I need to take my scrolling time and make it active time. Workouts, breathing, manifesting, time with my kids and husband. All of it."

The mom of three said social media "makes me feel bad sometimes," causing her to feel "like I'm not enough. Doing enough. Getting my body back fast enough. Giving enough. All of it."

"I only share this for that one person or maybe more today who need time. Just for them. And need to know it's okay to take it. And in fact the taking of that time will make everything better. I promise. Sending love!"

She added that because she is "giving up social media," Atticus and Autumn told her they want to "give up YouTube shows!" She joked, "So one small miracle already lol."

Hewitt first announced her pregnancy in May, exclusively telling PEOPLE, "We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment."

"I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models," she said. "This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."