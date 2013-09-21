Jennifer Love Hewitt: I Always Wanted to Be a Mom

The Client List star is looking forward to passing on everything her late mother taught her.

Jennifer Love Hewitt is one happy mom-to-be!

“I’m loving [being pregnant]! It’s really been a joy,” she told PEOPLE at Susan’s Magic Makers benefiting Camp Kesem in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday. “I have no complaints. I mean, tired feet and all the stuff you hear about, but nobody needs to hear about that.”

Hewitt — whose engagement to her Client List costar Brian Hallisay was confirmed by PEOPLE on June 5, the day after her pregnancy was announced — attended the event in support of children affected by a parent’s cancer.

“I lost my mom a little less than a year and a half ago to cancer. Obviously, I got very lucky that even though I lost my mother, I lost her later in life, but it’s still had a profound effect on me,” the actress, 34, tells PEOPLE.



“I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I had a great relationship with mine. I’m ready to pass on to my child all the great love that my mom had for me.”

Due in December, Hewitt still manages to work out five or six times a week, though her routine has switched to more swimming than weights.

“It’s making me feel good,” she said about her continued exercise regime. “I’ve been reading all these interesting stats about kids with pregnant moms who work out have all these great benefits, so I’m happy about that.”

She’s also embracing her body’s changes.

“I’ve been under scrutiny for 24 years of my life, so it’s been interesting to see how, when you really embrace what it’s about, it’s okay,” Hewitt said. “You just go with it, and it’s great.”

Though Hewitt and Hallisay have started shopping for their baby, she said they have yet to set anything up yet — or begin planning a wedding.

“[Being pregnant] is a lot to handle at the moment. Getting out of bed without making a weird, old lady noise is about all I can take right now,” she jokes.