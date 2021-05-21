Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals the One Baby Duty Her Kids Made 'Clear' They Want to Avoid

Jennifer Love Hewitt revealed to PEOPLE this week that she is expecting her third baby, adding that son Atticus, 5, and daughter Autumn, 7, can't wait to meet their new sibling

Jennifer Love Hewitt completely understands her two kids not wanting to lend a hand with this baby task when the time comes.

On Tuesday, the 9-1-1 star announced exclusively with PEOPLE that she is pregnant, expecting her third child with husband Brian Hallisay, a welcome surprise that her 5½-year-old son Atticus James even predicted before she found out she was indeed pregnant.

Hewitt says Atticus and daughter Autumn James, 7, are "so excited" and that they've been asking for a sibling "off and on for a year or so." They've already started mapping out what role they want to play in caring for the baby on the way when they arrive.

"They're really looking forward to it," she says. "They've both done some practicing what jobs they'll have — but, definitely, they both have fully decided there will be no diaper-changing for them, which I respect and wouldn't expect them to do, honestly!"

"That was clear from the word go," Hewitt adds of her kids' ground rules in regards to diaper duty, "they were like, 'Yeah, this is great, but we are not changing it.' That's fine!"

The mom says Autumn wants to read to the baby and her "mission" is for baby's first words to be her name. "That's her goal," the Ghost Whisperer alum shares. "That's what she's actively manifesting and putting out there."

Atticus, meanwhile, wants to assist in the bottle-feeding department. "That's kind of where he is," she says. "He was like, 'I feel like I would be really good with all snuggle and bottle-feeding duties.' He is a little boy with a giant heart."

"They've got it covered. They really know where they want to be helpful," says Hewitt.

As for what Hewitt intends to name baby No. 3, she says it's still up in the air — and she's feeling the pressure. "For me, even more so than labor, naming a child is literally the hardest part of it all. It's who they become. It's their person. It's very daunting. We have thrown some [names] out there and there's some thoughts on it, but nothing is solidified yet," she says.

Hewitt — who explains that motherhood changes a person in more ways than one and provides a "deeper perspective" on life — says she's confident Autumn and Atticus will be great older siblings.