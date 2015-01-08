Jennifer Love Hewitt Expecting Second Child

Jennifer Love Hewitt is set to welcome another baby with her husband, Brian Hallisay, later this year, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The love just keeps on growing!

The Criminal Minds actress and her husband “are thrilled to be expecting their second child,” her rep says.

The couple, who are already parents to 13-month-old daughter Autumn James, secretly wed five days before welcoming their baby girl in November 2013.

Although Hewitt, 35, told PEOPLE in April that parenthood was initially “terrifying,” she credited her former Client List costar, Hallisay, 36, with being the strong support system she needed in the delivery room.

“He should be a male doula. I was really worried that I was going to get that face — ‘Mmm, what’s happening here?’ — and I’m not good at the faces so I would’ve been like, ‘What does that mean? What does that mean!’ ” she joked during a September appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“But he was just like, ‘This is great. I am so proud of you right now. This is awesome, you look beautiful.’ I was really proud of him.”