Jennifer Love Hewitt and Husband Brian Hallisay Welcome Third Baby, Son Aidan James

The actress and her husband are already parents to daughter Autumn James, 7½, and son Atticus James, 6

Baby makes a party of five!

Jennifer Love Hewitt and husband Brian Hallisay welcomed their third baby, son Aidan James Hallisay, the actress announced on Instagram Thursday. The pair, who tied the knot in November 2013, are also parents to daughter Autumn James, 7½, and son Atticus James, 6.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star shared the exciting news alongside a black-and-white photo of a face drawn onto her baby belly as well as the phrases, "It's A Boy," "Almost Cooked" and "9 Months."

"Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit," Hewitt writes. " 'It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.' It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. 👶🏻🧡"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The 9-1-1 actress, 42, announced her pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in May, saying at the time, "We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment."

"I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models," she added. "This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

Hewitt said motherhood changes a person in more ways than one and provides a "deeper perspective" on life. She also admitted that choosing a name is the trickiest part.

"For me, even more so than labor, naming a child is literally the hardest part of it all. It's who they become. It's their person. It's very daunting," she told PEOPLE in May.

The Ghost Whisperer alum also explained that she would be grateful to have her husband in the delivery room again when the time came.

"During labor, he's like a rock, solid," she said of Hallisay. "You would never know if he was panicked, or worried or stressed or anything — he's just really good. The only thing about him and labor that really makes me laugh is that he eats a lot of snacks. Usually in my hospital bag it is like an outfit for me and outfit for the baby, and then snacks for Brian!"