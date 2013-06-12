Jennifer Love Hewitt Debuts Baby Bump and Engagement Ring

The expectant Client List star steps out in Italy with her fiancé and costar Brian Hallisay

Jennifer Love Hewitt has that pregnancy glow – and a new ring to match!

The actress, 34, couldn’t hide her excitement while strolling through Florence, Italy, with her fiancé (and Client List costar) Brian Hallisay on May 31.

The expectant Hewitt, whose engagement was confirmed by PEOPLE on June 5 – the day after her pregnancy was announced – sported a long, floral dress, hat and scarf during her European getaway, showing off her tiny belly and flashy ring-finger bling.