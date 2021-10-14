Jennifer Love Hewitt Cuddles with Baby Aidan in Sweet Mother-Son Photo: 'Fall Vibes'

Jennifer Love Hewitt is getting into the fall spirit with her baby boy.

On Wednesday, the 9-1-1 star, 42, shared an adorable photo of herself all cozied up with her 1-month-old son Aidan James.

The image, which was shared to her Instagram Story, showed Hewitt clad in a red flannel shirt and green knitted beanie as she carried her newborn child in her arms. The actress' little one was dressed for the season in an autumnal-themed onesie — complete with pumpkins and falling maple leaves — and an orange cap.

"Fall vibes," captioned the mother of three, who also shares daughter Autumn James, 7½, and son Atticus James, 6, with husband Brian Hallisay.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Hewitt first announced her pregnancy with Aidan this May, exclusively telling PEOPLE, "We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment."

"I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models," she said. "This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

The Ghost Whisperer alum added at the time that she loves "the experience" of being pregnant, though her third baby will likely be her last: "I'm pretty sure. I don't think I could do another one. I think five is a great number."

Jennifer Love Hewitt

In September, Hewitt shared the happy news of Aidan's arrival by posting a picture of her baby belly decorated with a smiley face and the phrases, "It's A Boy," "Almost Cooked" and "9 Months."