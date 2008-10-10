Jennifer Lopez on Trying Out Nannies, Recovering From Delivery

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/ AFP/Getty

It's a busy, bad day in the Lopez-Anthony household — Jennifer Lopez has a bug she caught from her infant daughter and is also interviewing nannies. There's none of the typical accoutrements the public has come to expect from the former J. Lo; instead, she wears no makeup and as her unwashed hair pulled back into a ponytail. "I'm trying out my first [nanny] today," she whispers to the reporter. "But I still can'tstand the sound of my babies crying without tending to them myself." With that, Jennifer heads upstairs and returns with her 7 ½-month-old twins Max David — clad in a black sequined onesie — and Emme Maribel, who has her ears pierced.

Although she is feeling sick the day of the interview, Jennifer says she has been doing well adjusting to parenthood, but admits to hitting a rough patch in the weeks immediately following the twins' delivery. "At the tenth day after giving birth all that chemical stuff did peak –that hormone thing — and I did cry a lot that day because I was havingso much trouble moving," she explains.

"I had a c-section. Have you everseen a c-section? I told them I didn't want to know anything, butafterwards they told me they had cut six layers. That's why you can'twalk afterwards. I couldn't get up fast enough to feed the babies. Itwent on for about three days. Marc was helping out a lot and I wascrying and crying and going, ‘Oh, Papi … they're going to knoweverybody more than me.'"

Miming herself crying, Jennifer accidentally wakes up a sleeping Emme, who had been dozing in her arms. "Don't worry, baby. I was just acting," she tells her daughter. "Mommy is an actress and she does dramatic things."

Source: The Daily Beast