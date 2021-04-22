The photo shared by Jennifer Lopez also made an appearance in a tribute montage Ella's dad (and Lopez's ex) Alex Rodriguez posted on Instagram Wednesday

Jennifer Lopez Sends Birthday Wishes to Ex Alex Rodriguez's Daughter 'Ella Bella' as She Turns 13

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating Ella Alexander becoming a teenager!

The singer, 51, marked the 13th birthday of ex Alex Rodriguez's younger daughter on Wednesday, posting a black-and-white photo of herself and Ella to her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet image — which was also included in Rodriguez's own video tribute to Ella — Lopez shares a sweet embrace with the birthday girl.

She captioned it simply, "Happy birthday Ella Bella," adding a repeating-heart animated graphic at the top.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

jlo Jennifer Lopez with Alex Rodriguez's daughter Ella | Credit: Alex rodriguez/ instagram

the girls Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme (L) with Alex Rodriguez's daughters Natasha and Ella | Credit: Alex rodriguez/ instagram

Rodriguez's Wednesday video montage (which featured multiple appearances by Lopez as well as one by her 13-year-old daughter Emme Maribel) was presented by the retired MLB star, 45, on Wednesday alongside a heartfelt Instagram caption to mark Ella's big milestone.

"13. Wow. That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it's even more special than ever," wrote Rodriguez, referring to the number he wore during his years playing for the New York Yankees.

"Ella — everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined. You are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny," Rodriguez praised his daughter, going on to say he is "so proud of the young woman" Ella is becoming and feels "so lucky and grateful to be your dad."

"I love you so much. ❤️ Happy magical 13th birthday sweetheart! 🎂 🎉 ," Rodriguez concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Alex Rodriguez Posts Birthday Tribute to Daughter Ella — and Jennifer Lopez Makes an Appearance

Rodriguez and Lopez released a joint statement on April 15 announcing the end of their engagement after four years together.

During their time together, the two often shared photos, videos and anecdotes of their blended family: Ella and Emme plus Rodriguez's older daughter Natasha, 16, and Emme's twin brother Maximilian "Max" David.

A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Lopez was "doing well" as she filmed her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic — and that in the days since the official split, she has leaned on ex-husband Marc Anthony and their kids.