Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants More Kids with Alex Rodriguez: 'That's a Lot to Unpack,' He Says

Jennifer Lopez appears to be looking to expand her blended family with beau Alex Rodriguez.

The singer, actress and mother of two, 50, was recently asked by Hoda Kotb during a SiriusXM interview if she wanted more kids, to which she responded, “Yeah.”

Shortly after, Kotb, 55, asked the Hustlers star’s MLB legend fiancé, 44, for his response to the possibility of another child.

“Interesting,” Rodriguez — a parent of two himself — joked during a Today show appearance, adding, “That’s a lot to unpack.”

Rodriguez explained that his bride-to-be has been inspired by Kotb, who became a mom for the first time at age 52 when she and partner Joel Schiffman welcomed now-2-year-old daughter Haley Joy through adoption in 2017. (Kotb welcomed a second daughter, Hope Catherine, this past April.)

“I see how happy you are, and I think she may want to follow in your footsteps,” said the former New York Yankees shortstop and third baseman. “Maybe we’ll have you over to give us a little teaching, a little tutoring.”

Lopez is mom to 11-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez is dad to daughters Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 14.

While another child may be in their future, for now, Lopez is busy planning the couple’s wedding. One thing that’s definitely set in stone during the ceremony is that her son Max would “of course” walk her down the aisle, she told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday.

A source told PEOPLE in March that the pair’s children will “definitely” play a large role in their upcoming wedding.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the insider said.

“It’s always tricky when you merge families, but Jennifer and Alex did a great job from the start,” the source added. “The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time. They will all definitely be a huge part of the wedding.”