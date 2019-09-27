Jennifer Lopez Says Her Twins Would Be 'Thrilled' If She Had a Baby with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about expanding her blended family with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

During a recent interview with Extra TV, Lopez, 50, shared that her twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, both 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony would be “thrilled” if she had another baby with Rodriguez, 44.

“I think they would love to have a brother or sister,” the “Dinero” singer told Extra TV. “They love having [Alex’s daughters] Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters.”

“We really form a beautiful blended family and I think they would all be thrilled,” Lopez added.

Lopez previously revealed she wants more children when asked by Hoda Kotb during a SiriusXM interview earlier this month.

Shortly after, Kotb, 55, asked the Hustlers star’s MLB legend fiancé for his response to the possibility of another child.

“Interesting,” Rodriguez joked during a Today show appearance, adding, “That’s a lot to unpack.”

Rodriguez explained that his bride-to-be has been inspired by Kotb, who became a mom for the first time at age 52 when she and partner Joel Schiffman welcomed now-2-year-old daughter Haley Joy through adoption in 2017. (Kotb welcomed a second daughter, Hope Catherine, this past April.)

“I see how happy you are, and I think she may want to follow in your footsteps,” said the former New York Yankees third baseman. “Maybe we’ll have you over to give us a little teaching, a little tutoring.”

While another child may be in their future, for now, Lopez is busy planning the couple’s wedding. One thing that’s definitely set in stone during the ceremony is that her son Max would “of course” walk her down the aisle, she told Entertainment Tonight.

A source told PEOPLE in March that the pair’s children will “definitely” play a large role in their upcoming wedding.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the insider said.

Aside from thinking about her upcoming wedding and new additions to her family, Lopez is pretty busy career wise.

News broke on Thursday that Lopez will be co-headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV alongside Shakira — something Rodriguez said is a dream come true.

“It’s been a dream of hers ever since she watched Diana Ross soar,” Rodriguez, told PEOPLE exclusively — referencing Ross’ iconic 1996 Super Bowl performance, which she ended by exiting the Tempe, Arizona, arena in a helicopter.

“I’m so proud of her for not just hoping, but working for all these years to make it happen,” Rodriguez continued. “She is going onto that stage representing all of us: Latinos, immigrants, people of every age and color.”