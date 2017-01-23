Jennifer Lopez posted a heartwarming photo of herself with twins Max and Emme this weekend, from what seems to be a recording studio

Double the Love! Jennifer Lopez Plants a Kiss on Daughter Emme as She and Twin Brother Max Join Mom in the Studio

Studio smooches!

Both kids are sporting baseball caps in the photo, with Emme planting a kiss on her mama while Max hams it up for the camera.

“Oooohhh yeaaaahhhh … #coconutsandwich #mybabies #LOVE,” Lopez, 47, captioned the loving snap.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer recently opened up about life with Max and Emme — her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

She added, “I don’t claim to be Superwoman and do it all by myself.”

Lopez explained that even though she is quite busy in her career, her children come first — no questions asked.