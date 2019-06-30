Jennifer Lopez Cuddles Up with Her 11-Year-Old Twins Max and Emme Ahead of Chicago Concert

Jennifer Lopez‘s favorite concert prep is some quality family time.

The superstar, who turns 50 on July 24, has been in Chicago for the next stops on her It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour, performing on both Saturday and Sunday. Ahead of her Saturday concert, she shared some sweet photos of her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme.

“Me and my coconuts,” the first post read on her Instagram Stories, a photo showing Lopez with Max and Emme snuggled up on an outdoor hammock.

The “Medicine” singer then shared a couple of heartwarming videos with her kids — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. In one clip, she’s seen holding Max wrapped up in a towel as she kisses his forehead, and captioned the video, “I love you.”

“My favorite kinda moments!!! It’s My Part Tour!!” she captioned the next video, showing both Emme and Max cuddling up to their mom while eating a snack.

And it’s not just pre-concert snuggles that her kids take part in! Lopez kicked off the 24-city North American tour — her first in over six years — at The Forum in Los Angeles on June 7, with a special surprise duet with Emme.

During Lopez’s performance of “Limitless” from her movie Second Act, she descended from the sky dressed in a red gown and was joined on stage by her daughter, who was wearing a color-coordinated dress and helped her close out the song.

“When I was little, I used to be really shy singing in front of people. Not anymore,” Emme said in a video that was shared on her mom’s YouTube page. “Usually, the light’s too bright in my eye so I can’t see anybody so that’s good. I just look at mom.”

Chicago is the “Dinero” singer’s 13th city with 11 more to go. She first revealed the plans for her big tour during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April after DeGeneres asked how she would be celebrating her upcoming birthday.

The new tour follows Lopez’s All I Have Las Vegas concert residency, which ended in September, and it is her first tour since 2012’s Dance Again World Tour with Enrique Iglesias.