Jennifer Lopez's Twins Emme and Max Turn 13: 'My Beautiful Babies Are Teenagers'

Jennifer Lopez has a pair of teenagers on her hands!

On Monday, the singer, who shares twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian "Max" David with ex-husband Marc Anthony, celebrated their 13th birthday by bringing them breakfast in bed.

"My beautiful babies are teenagers today!!" Lopez, 51, shared on Instagram in a sweet note about her children.

"OMG!! I can't believe it's been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil' coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love," she wrote. "It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since... I'm feeling so many emotions this morning...so very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can't feeeze time. To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever..."

The "On The Floor" singer shared some closer looks at the twins' birthday breakfast on her Instagram Story. Lopez prepared her children some sunnyside up eggs and bacon, as well pancakes and waffles with colorful sprinkles.

Earlier this year, Lopez opened up to PEOPLE about her family and how she's reevaluated priorities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She told PEOPLE that her family's health "became the number one thing that we, in a way, took for granted for so long."

"Not being able to see my mom and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together — different things like that where you realize health is the number one most important thing in our lives, so it became a huge priority," she said.

Lopez also explained that she was grateful that she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 45, have been able to work amid the pandemic, but confessed both they and her twins have struggled some of the changes.