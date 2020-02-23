Jennifer Lopez Says Her Twins Emme and Max 'Will Always Be My Babies' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Jennifer Lopez marked a special milestone in her kids’ lives.

On Sunday, the singer, who shares Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David with ex-husband Marc Anthony, celebrated her twins’ 12th birthday with a sweet throwback photo of her children as newborns.

“I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies… HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!” the mom of two, 50, shared on Instagram along with side the sweet portrait, which showed the mother looking down at her then newborn babies in their cradle.

Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, also celebrated the twins’ birthday with a sweet post, which featured several photos of the blended family.

“Happy Birthday Emme & Max!!!!! I’m so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life. I love you! ❤️,” the former MLB star wrote.

Rodriguez and Lopez merged their two families together, including Rodriguez’s daughters Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 15, who already refer to Emme and Max as their step-siblings.

Earlier this year, Emme joined her mom onstage in a surprise cameo during Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime performance in Miami. And during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the proud mother revealed that her daughter wasn’t nervous to sing at the sold-out show.

“She has the performance gene where she doesn’t let it in her mind, how big it is or how it scares you,” the Hustlers star raved about Emme. “That’s what you have to do when you’re up there, you kind of have to control [yourself].”

The pre-teen stole the show when she hit the Miami Hard Rock Stadium stage to perform with her mother. She began her cameo with a rendition of “Let’s Get Loud” alongside some other young performers, before belting out a few lines from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In the USA.”

“She has that gene, the gene that’s like I’m comfortable up here,” Lopez said to Jimmy Fallon. “I think she gets amped, like excited, but like a cute excited, like I wish I felt more like her.”

Ella and Natasha also raved about Emme’s performance following the show, telling Entertainment Tonight that it was their favorite part.

“My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good,” Ella said in an interview with ET after the show.

“It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I’m so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic,” Natasha told ET. “My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal.”