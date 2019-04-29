Watch Jennifer Lopez's Kids Emme and Max, 11, Interview Her in Adorable 'Twin Talk' Video

Jennifer Lopez has never had an interview quite this personal!

In a new video posted to her YouTube Channel on Monday, the singer explains to her viewers that she wanted to do something a little different considering she has been asked many of the same questions over the course of her decades-spanning career.

Thus, “Twin Talk: Ask Me Anything with Emme + Max” was born, starring her 11-year-old daughter and son, Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David.

The siblings’ first question for their mom? “What was the most trouble you got in when you were my age?” Max asks.

“I used to get in trouble all the time,” admits Lopez, 49, saying she was a lot like Max and “more of a tomboy” than a girly girl — and she used to “sneak out of the house” through her bedroom window.

Jennifer Lopez with her twins Emme and Max Jennifer Lopez/YouTube

Another of her son’s questions is whether motherhood was what she expected it would be when she looks back more than a decade after welcoming him and his sister.

“You cannot imagine what it’s like to be a mom until you are a mom,” she answers, recalling that as soon as her twins were born, she apologized to friends she had given parenting advice to before she experienced it herself.

Emme wants to know how Lopez felt when she found out she and their dad, Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony, were having twins. In a word? Shock.

“I was like, ‘WHAT?!’ And I started laughing hysterically,” she recalls of the initial ultrasound. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Jennifer Lopez with her twins Emme and Max Jennifer Lopez/YouTube

Other tidbits fans learn throughout the interview is that Lopez’s first crush was on a boy with a “big nose” in third grade; that she appreciates Max’s sense of humor, “incredible vocabulary” and big heart; and she loves the fact that Emme is artistic, a great singer and “always happy.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Emme hits Lopez with the hilarious hard-hitting question that many a sibling has probably pondered of their own parents: “Am I your favorite?”

“What!?” Lopez says as Emme and Max both let out a huge laugh before the latter exclaims of his sister, “I told her not to ask that!”

“I don’t have a favorite, I don’t believe in favorites,” their mom insists. “I could never think of one of you more than the other. I don’t understand that, I just don’t. I love you both so much.”

In an interview with PEOPLE last month, Lopez opened up about returning as a judge to NBC’s competition series World of Dance — and what her twins think of seeing their mom on TV.

“I don’t know that they so much like to watch me on TV but they definitely love watching the young dancers,” said the singer, actress and dancer. “This week they were screaming over The Kings, they couldn’t get over it. It’s exciting and it’s something we can do together.”

“It’s much like my experience with different shows I was on back in the day — where families can sit down and watch it together. And I love that,” Lopez shared.