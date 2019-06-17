Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Tributes to Both Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony on Father's Day

Jennifer Lopez is honoring the two special men in her life on Father’s Day this year.

On Sunday, Lopez, 49, used Instagram to pay tribute to Marc Anthony, her ex-husband and the father of her two children, as well as current fiancé Alex Rodriguez, in two separate touching posts.

In the first post, the World of Dance host shared a series of photos and one video dedicated to Anthony, 50, which included appearances from their twins, Emme and Max, 11.

“Happy Father’s Day to you Flaco!” the caption read. “Emme and Max love you sooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!! Feliz Dia Del Padre!! #throwback.”

Rodriguez, 43, who proposed to Lopez in March after two years of dating, commented on the Instagram, writing, “Happy Father’s Day Marc!!”

In her tribute to her future husband, Lopez shared a video on Instagram of clips of the couple together, including moments with the former MLB star’s children, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“How lucky are we to have you in our lives…not only do you make us all laugh everyday, you help us to be our best selves with a loving gentle hand,” Lopez wrote. “Being there and caring with a consistent presence that doesn’t ever waiver. Macho…I cannot begin to tell you how much you have come to mean to me and Max and Emme!! Seeing the father you are to Tashi and Ella is one of my greatest joys and they are so fortunate to have you to call Daddy!!! We all love you so much!! Happy Fathers Day!!!♥️♥️♥️”

Rodriguez responded to the sweet tribute on his special day, commenting, “Love this, love you. Thank you baby ♥️♥️”

Since finalizing their divorce in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, Lopez and Anthony have remained amicable while raising their children together. Last month, they were joined by Rodriguez to watch their twins’ performance in a school concert.

The retired MLB pro sat between the exes while he filmed them singing along to Dolly Parton‘s rendition of “I Will Always Love You.”

“Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet! #imnotasinger,” Rodriguez captioned the Instagram.

On June 7, Lopez embarked on her It’s My Party tour, which is a family affair for the Lopez and Rodriguez blended family.

“Her schedule is extremely intense, but she is super excited,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “Alex is very supportive and will be at most of her shows over the summer. They will travel as a family all around the U.S.”