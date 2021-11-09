Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Throwback Photo Reading Bedtime Story to Her Kids: 'Miss These Moments'

Jennifer Lopez snuggles with her twins Emme and Max, now 13, while reading them Tale of a Tadpole in the cute throwback shots

Jennifer Lopez is reminiscing on early childhood moments with her twins.

On Tuesday, the Hustlers star, 52, shared a series of sweet throwback photos to Instagram of her reading a bedtime story to her now 13-year-old twins, son Max and daughter Emme, when they were younger.

In the heartwarming photos, Lopez's little ones sit on her lap in their pajamas while she reads the book Tale of a Tadpole. Max looks adorable in his guitar-printed pajamas while Emme snuggles up to her mom in her purple polka-dotted jammies and cuddles a stuffed pink bunny.

"Miss these moments … #Cocos 🥥🥥 #LuluAndMaxi #Throwback," she captioned the pictures.

The trio recently spent quality time together on Halloween, baking treats together in honor of the spooky holiday.

Lopez shared a fun video to Instagram documenting the chocolate-making activity. The family of three, who were also joined by Lopez's friend, photographer Ana Carballosa, attempted to make chocolate-dipped Oreo popsicles.

"Who wants to dip the first popsicle?" Lopez asked as her two kids answered with excitement.

The kids then grabbed Oreo popsicles out of the freezer to dip in the melted chocolate. "This is not working!" the singer said as Max agreed, "I knew this was going to be a flop!"

"Made some Halloween treats with the cocos and @lacarba 👻#SundayFunday #NailedIt #NOT 🤣 #HappyHalloween," Lopez captioned the video.

The singer and boyfriend Ben Affleck were also spotted Halloween weekend trick-or-treating with his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The stars were spotted in Malibu, with Garner meeting up with Affleck and Lopez at one point.