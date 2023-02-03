Jennifer Lopez Thanks Her Child Emme for Support in Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Lil' Coconut'

With then-11-year-old Emme by her side, the global superstar dominated the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show in her first performance with her child

By
Published on February 3, 2023 10:11 AM
Emme Maribel Muñiz and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Jennifer Lopez (R) and her child Emme. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her showstopping Super Bowl LIV performance.

With her then-11-year-old child Emme by her side for her highly raved-about 2020 halftime performance, Lopez had a particularly sweet boost to get her even more fueled up that day.

"My lil' coconut gave me all the energy I needed to go out there ... " the mom of twins, 53, wrote on her Instagram Story over some fierce flashback footage Thursday night, adding the hashtag, "#MySunshine."

Emme, now 14, had joined her for part of the performance. In a tender moment, Lopez had kissed her child before they walked out onto the football field together.

As they waited for Shakira — who kicked off the first half of the performance — to finish her set, the "Jenny from the Block" singer and Emme could be seen jumping around to warm themselves up before their big moment.

With a natural "performance gene," Emme stole the show. The tween began the cameo with a rendition of "Let's Get Loud" alongside some other young performers, before belting out a few lines from Bruce Springsteen's "Born In the U.S.A." as Lopez sashayed around in a red, white and blue feathered Puerto Rican flag cape.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Thanks Daughter Emme for Supporting Her Through Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show: ‘My Lil' Coconut’
Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme. JLo/Instagram

Emme and twin brother Maximilian "Max" David's dad Marc Anthony had some sweet words for the budding performer following the halftime show, sharing a photo of Emme onstage in celebration.

"Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours," wrote the "You Sang to Me" hitmaker, 54.

Lopez was married to Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Three Super Bowls later, the global superstar is now with former fiancé Ben Affleck after tying the knot in July 2022, 20 years after their early 2000s relationship. Affleck, 50, was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.

In recent news, Anthony married Nadia Ferreira on Jan. 28, but it was not immediately clear whether the twins were attendance.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Special Moment She Shared with Emme Before Super Bowl Show

Though a lot has changed for Lopez's family since her wedding to Affleck, she recently discussed how she and the Oscar winner prioritized blending both families.

For Vogue's December 2022 cover issue, Lopez opened up about how she and her husband are "learning about parenting from each other."

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she said of blending their families, noting that while Garner — with whom Affleck shares son Samuel Garner, 11 this month, plus daughters Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 14, and Violet Anne, 17 — is "an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together," her situation with her ex-husband is not the same.

Since Anthony lives on the East Coast, Lopez said that Max and Emme have "so many feelings" about living in Beverly Hills, California.

"They're teens," she acknowledged. "But it's going really well so far."

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Special Moment She Shared with Daughter Emme Before Super Bowl Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Nadia Ferreira and Co-Founder Maestro Cares Marc Anthony attend the 9th Annual Maestro Cares Foundation Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised By Watching Selena for First Time
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching 'Selena' for First Time
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez Says It's Been the 'Best Year' After 'Emotional Transition' Moving in with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez on Getting Married to Ben Affleck, Jimmy Not Being Invited & the Nickname “Bennifer”
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck Said 'F--- It, Let's Just Go to Vegas' Ahead of Wedding
ennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm29JFwJgIh/?hl=en
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Seen-Before Wedding Photos
Ben Affleck, J Lo Christmas
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her and Ben Affleck's 'Amazing' Christmas with 'Blended Families'
VOGUE’S DECEMBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LOPEZ
Jennifer Lopez Hopes Her 'Relentless' Work Ethic Teaches Her Twins They Can 'Accomplish Anything'
jennifer lopez instagram
Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Pictures of Her Wedding Dresses and Engagement Ring
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Jennifer Lopez on cover of Vogue
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About 'Process' of Blending Her Family with Husband Ben Affleck's
Jennifer Lopez The Wedding Planner
'The Wedding Planner' Cast: Where Are They Now?
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Host Christmas Party Where Affleck Sang to Star-Studded Crowd
*EXCLUSIVE* Lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look happy and in love on a Starbucks coffee run
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Embrace During Sunny Starbucks Run
Nadia Ferreira (L) and Marc Anthony at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards held at the Michelob Ultra Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Show Off Bold Couple's Style at 23rd Latin Grammy Awards