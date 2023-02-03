Jennifer Lopez Thanks Her Child Emme for Support in Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Lil' Coconut'

Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her showstopping Super Bowl LIV performance.

With her then-11-year-old child Emme by her side for her highly raved-about 2020 halftime performance, Lopez had a particularly sweet boost to get her even more fueled up that day.

"My lil' coconut gave me all the energy I needed to go out there ... " the mom of twins, 53, wrote on her Instagram Story over some fierce flashback footage Thursday night, adding the hashtag, "#MySunshine."

Emme, now 14, had joined her for part of the performance. In a tender moment, Lopez had kissed her child before they walked out onto the football field together.

As they waited for Shakira — who kicked off the first half of the performance — to finish her set, the "Jenny from the Block" singer and Emme could be seen jumping around to warm themselves up before their big moment.

With a natural "performance gene," Emme stole the show. The tween began the cameo with a rendition of "Let's Get Loud" alongside some other young performers, before belting out a few lines from Bruce Springsteen's "Born In the U.S.A." as Lopez sashayed around in a red, white and blue feathered Puerto Rican flag cape.

Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme. JLo/Instagram

Emme and twin brother Maximilian "Max" David's dad Marc Anthony had some sweet words for the budding performer following the halftime show, sharing a photo of Emme onstage in celebration.

"Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours," wrote the "You Sang to Me" hitmaker, 54.

Lopez was married to Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Three Super Bowls later, the global superstar is now with former fiancé Ben Affleck after tying the knot in July 2022, 20 years after their early 2000s relationship. Affleck, 50, was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.

In recent news, Anthony married Nadia Ferreira on Jan. 28, but it was not immediately clear whether the twins were attendance.

Though a lot has changed for Lopez's family since her wedding to Affleck, she recently discussed how she and the Oscar winner prioritized blending both families.

For Vogue's December 2022 cover issue, Lopez opened up about how she and her husband are "learning about parenting from each other."

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she said of blending their families, noting that while Garner — with whom Affleck shares son Samuel Garner, 11 this month, plus daughters Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 14, and Violet Anne, 17 — is "an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together," her situation with her ex-husband is not the same.

Since Anthony lives on the East Coast, Lopez said that Max and Emme have "so many feelings" about living in Beverly Hills, California.

"They're teens," she acknowledged. "But it's going really well so far."