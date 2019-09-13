Jennifer Lopez Says Son Max, 11, Will Walk Her Down the Aisle When She Marries Alex Rodriguez

Here comes the bride — escorted by her little guy!

On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez spoke with Entertainment Tonight during a surprise appearance at a Miami screening of her new flick Hustlers, where she played mostly coy about her upcoming nuptials to beau Alex Rodriguez.

The former MLB player hinted during a recent appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke that it was “gonna be a long flight” to reach their wedding location, but Lopez told ET that they “don’t know yet” and joked that her fiancé was “just saying things.”

“We’re talking about it, but we don’t have any firm plans. We’re talking about a lot of places but I don’t know yet,” said the actress and singer, 50, adding that they haven’t narrowed down a date yet either.

But one thing that’s definitely set in stone? The ceremony will involve Lopez’s 11-year-old son, Maximilian “Max” David, whom the star said “of course” would be walking her down the aisle. (Lopez is also mom to Max’s twin sister Emme Maribel, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

Emme, Max and Rodriguez’s two daughters — Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 14 — have always been an important part of the couple’s relationship. This past March, a source told PEOPLE that the kids will “definitely” play a huge role in their upcoming wedding.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the insider close to Lopez and Rodriguez, 44, said. “Their kids all accepted each other and got along from the beginning.”

“It’s always tricky when you merge families, but Jennifer and Alex did a great job from the start,” the source added. “The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time. They will all definitely be a huge part of the wedding.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez with their daughters Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Although the source said that “there were talks about an engagement from early on,” Lopez then “realized that she wanted to live more in the moment” and “enjoy what they have together with the kids.”

The happy couple announced their engagement in March and shared matching photos of the bride-to-be wearing her stunning diamond engagement ring as Rodriguez romantically held her hand.

“She said yes,” Rodriguez wrote, while Lopez simply captioned the same image with eight black heart emojis.

Lopez’s new film Hustlers hits theaters Friday.