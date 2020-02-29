Jennifer Lopez Is a 'Proud Mama' Watching 12-Year-Old Son Max Singing Solo Onstage in School Play

Although Jennifer Lopez is usually the one taking center stage, the global superstar recently attended an extra special performance of The Wizard of Oz, which featured one very important cast member: her 12-year-old son Max!

On Friday, the mother of two posted an adorable video of her son’s turn as the coroner of Munchkinland as he informed Dorothy and her new pals that the Wicked Witch of the East was no more.

In the clip, Max takes center stage as he delivers his solo, much to the delight of the crowd, which burst into applause as soon as he finished.

“The littlest munchkin,” Lopez, 50, captioned the clip, adding the hashtag “proud mama.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Showcases Her Vocal Talents with Alicia Keys Song

Of course, this isn’t the first time Lopez has celebrated her kids’ musical talents.

In September, she posted a heartwarming video of Max singing along to Vance Joy’s “Riptide” while his twin sister Emme accompanied him on guitar.

After the pair finished their special serenade to a bit of thunderous applause, a smiling Mac exclaimed, “Let’s do that again. I liked it.”

“My heart can’t take it…” wrote Lopez, who co-parents Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez’s daughter is also following in her mother’s footsteps, even making her Super Bowl debut earlier this month.

Following the scene-stealing performance, when Emme joined her mother on stage to belt out a few lines of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA,” Lopez revealed that while performing in front of millions can be daunting, her daughter wasn’t nervous.

“She has the performance gene where she doesn’t let it in her mind, how big it is or how it scares you. That’s what you have to do when you’re up there, you kind of have to control [yourself],” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“She has that gene, the gene that’s like I’m comfortable up here,” Lopez said to Fallon. “I think she gets amped, like excited, but like a cute excited, like I wish I felt more like her.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme Elsa/Getty

RELATED: She’s Been Singing Since Before the Super Bowl: See Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme’s Spotlight-Stealing Performances

Earlier this month, Lopez also celebrated another special milestone in her kids’ lives: their 12th birthday!

“I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies… HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!” the mom of two wrote alongside a sweet throwback photo, which showed the mother looking down at her then newborn babies in their cradle.

Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, also celebrated the twins’ birthday, penning his own tribute alongside a series of photos of the stars’ blended family.

“Happy Birthday Emme & Max!!!!! I’m so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life. I love you! ❤️,” he wrote.