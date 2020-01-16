Jennifer Lopez Cuddles Up with Twins Emme and Max Following Oscars Snub: ‘Snuggle Time’

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got, Jennifer Lopez is still mommy from the block!

Amid her always-busy schedule, Lopez, 50, enjoyed a quiet moment on Wednesday with her 11-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel.

“Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time…” she wrote alongside a photograph of the trio getting cozy in bed, as Lopez fit in some family time amidst preparations for her eagerly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance next month.

Sandwiched between her two kids, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Marc Anthony, in the sweet snapshot Lopez appears to look over Emme’s homework while playing with her hair as her son seems to be completely focused on his reading.

The photo was shared just two days after fans were shocked to learn that Lopez, whose performance in Hustlers received rave reviews from fans — as well as a Golden Globe nomination — had been snubbed by the Oscars.

The stripper drama, based on a true story, opened to an estimated $33.2 million, as well as an overwhelmingly positive response from the critics.

Lopez would’ve been only the eighth Latin-American ever nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, with Rita Moreno in 1961 and Lupita Nyong’o in 2013 picking up the only wins. Nyong’o, a Kenyan-Mexican actress born in Mexico, also missed out on a nomination for Best Actress for Us.

Despite the snub, Lopez is still set to have a very memorable February.

On Feb. 2, Lopez will take the Super Bowl stage in Miami for her co-headlining performance with Shakira — and she couldn’t be more excited to hit the floor!

“It’s a perfect moment in my life, honestly,” she recently told Vanity Fair, “but it’s also a great time for a Latina women to take the stage at the biggest all-American event, with everything that’s going on in the country right now.”

“It gets a lot of eyeballs, so if you can spread a little bit of love and positivity and make people know that we’re all in this together? I look at it as a blessing,” she added.