"I don't know what I would do without you, and I love you very much," Emme says in a sweet video message to her mom

Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Emme Calling Her the 'Best Mom in the Entire World'

Jennifer Lopez is sharing her love for her daughter Emme — and Emme's love for her! — in celebration of National Daughter's Day.

The star, 51, shared a sweet video message from Emme, 12, on Instagram Friday that shows the closeness of their mother-daughter relationship.

"Hi mom! I just want to let you know that you're the best mom — actually, you're over there — yeah, you're the best mom in the whole entire world, and I couldn't ask for a better one," Emme says in the video.

"And I really miss you, and I love you, and yeah," Emme continues. "Well I want to make this before you come over because it's supposed to be a surprise. But yeah, I really love you and you're the best mom in the whole entire world, and I don't know what I would do without you — well, technically nothing. But I don't know what I would do without you and I love you very much."

Emme concluded the video by telling her mom to re-watch the message whenever she was feeling "sad" or missed her daughter.

"Because I miss you too," Emme said.

Lopez captioned the video, "Happy #nationaldaughtersday to this lil coconut... you are my sunshine and my whole heart...☀️☀️☀️🎶🎶🎶."

Emme — who performed alongside her mom at the Super Bowl earlier this year — recently opened up to PEOPLE about her new children's book and confidence.

"I just don’t overthink it," Emme said of singing with Lopez, who shares Emme and her twin brother Max with ex Marc Anthony. "I get up there and do it."

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Elsa/Getty

Lopez previously said that her daughter "has the performance gene" and wasn't nervous to sing in front of the Super Bowl crowd back in February.

"She has that gene, the gene that’s like I’m comfortable up here," Lopez said during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I think she gets amped, like excited, but like a cute excited, like I wish I felt more like her."

Emme told PEOPLE that she hopes her book, called Lord Help Me, will help other kids around the world "learn to pray" and "share the book and spread the power of prayer after reading it."

Emme added that her parents and Max "are all really proud of me."