Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well!

Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride.

"This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family."

In the particular picture, Affleck, 50, has a smile on his face as the young boy cozies up on top of him. Other images in the slideshow include shots of J.Lo — who is a mother to both Max and his twin sister Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony — cooking up some seasonal cookies and showing off her winter attire: knit beanies, big coats, and some turtleneck action.

The video is soundtracked by Lopez's song "The One," off her 2002 album This Is Me... Then. The lyrics, sampling The Stylistics's "You Are Everything," work in the context of the post: "You are everything, and everything is you."

Fans of the album are in for a treat, as This Is Me…Then will see a long-awaited follow-up with Lopez's newly announced album, This Is Me…Now. The singer shared the news herself on Friday in a short clip that showed Lopez recreating the cover of the 2002 album and then transforming into 2022 J.Lo.

Lopez even recreated the original album cover for 2022 — a photo that was shared exclusively with PEOPLE. The new LP "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades," per a press release.

On the album, Lopez will share 13 new songs including tracks that allude to her relationship with Affleck, such as "Dear Ben pt. II" and "Midnight Trip to Vegas," which references the couple's first marriage ceremony in July. The initial LP was dedicated to Affleck, who she first dated in the early 2000s. The singer and actress previously called her 2002 effort her "favorite album."

Lopez has used Instagram to celebrate her loved ones before. Earlier this month, the star shared a touching video of her and her husband holding each other close, with a frequently used TikTok audio clip to soundtrack it.

"Guys I did it," the voice in the clip, soundtracked by Pink's "Try," says. "I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been." In the short clip, Lopez snuggles up to Affleck as he wears a gray sweater, smiles big, and chews a piece of gum. She also used her fair share of seasonal emojis in its since-deleted caption: "🍁🦃♥️."

In February 2022, the star opened up to PEOPLE about what makes their connection different now compared to 18 years ago, saying, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

While Affleck also parents son Samuel, 10, and daughters Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, with ex Jennifer Garner, Lopez has opened up about the process of blending families with her spouse. As she explained to Vogue, Bennifer is "learning about parenting from each other."

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," Lopez said at the time.