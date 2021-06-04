Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet At-Home Pics of Snuggling Twins Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez is soaking up time with her two kids!

On Thursday, the singer, 51, shared a sweet series of photos with her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme as the trio spent some quality family time together.

Lopez snapped a selfie with Max as well as a picture of her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, snuggled next to one other on a hanging chair.

The Hustlers star also shared a photo of her sitting next to her daughter as the pair laughed at something on Lopez's phone.

"🥥🤍🥥🤍," she captioned the photo, referencing the nickname "coconuts" she uses for her two kids.

Lopez's night in with with her kids comes amid her newly rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

Rumors of Lopez and Affleck's relationship first started in April, when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split with Alex Rodriguez, 45. The two later enjoyed a getaway to Montana, where they were spotted driving together on May 8.

Now that Affleck is back in L.A., the pair are prepared to make long distance work.

"They are having fun and want to spend as much time together as possible," a source recently told PEOPLE.

"They will travel back and forth as much as they can to make things work," the source added. "They don't want to hide anymore. They are both excited about their relationship. They want to make sure they do everything they can to make this work. Jennifer is incredibly happy. She feels like she can just be herself around Ben."

The pair dated in 2002, before getting engaged later that year. They postponed their September 2003 wedding, just days before they were set to walk down the aisle, and they officially split in January 2004. The couple met on the set of their 2003 movie Gigli, and they also appeared together in 2004's Jersey Girl.

Following Lopez's split from Rodriguez, the former MLB player has been spending quality time with his kids as well.

Last month, Rodriguez posted a sweet photo of himself having dinner with his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 — with whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

"Din din with my girls!" Rodriguez captioned the Instagram shot, which showed group sitting in front of a delicious-looking spread of barbecued skewers and an assortment of vegetables.