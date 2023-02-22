Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Twins Max and Emme's 15th Birthday with a Video That Includes Ben Affleck

The singer shared a glimpse into their blended family life as she posted an Instagram featuring a series of personal videos and photographs

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 10:25 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co-ys4PjB8Q/?hl=en Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins
Photo: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her twins and giving fans a look into their lives with new stepdad Ben Affleck.

The songstress, 53, shared an Instagram video filled with special family moments to mark Max and Emme's 15th birthdays.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥," she wrote in the caption, using the nickname she has for the twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co-ys4PjB8Q/?hl=en Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins
Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The video features glimpses into their 15 years as Taylor Swift's 2008 single, "Fifteen," plays in the background.

Some of the more recent moments featured in the video include behind-the-scenes shots from Emme's involvement in her mom's 2020 Super Bowl performance and a family photo showing the new blended family around a dinner table.

Lopez also highlighted a candid moment where Affleck, 50, holds Max in his arms as he lies asleep during a car ride.

The couple, who were married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July, has made their children an important part of their relationship.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co-ys4PjB8Q/?hl=en Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins
Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Along with Max and Emme, Affleck's children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — gave them away as they celebrated their nuptials in front of family and friends during a Georgia ceremony in September.

Lopez also echoed the same loving sentiments when she shared a tribute to Affleck on Father's Day expressing that she's never "seen [a] more consistent, loving and selfless father."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co-ys4PjB8Q/?hl=en Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins
Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

"And it's not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well," she continued. "You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it's honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen."

As they began to rekindle their romance in 2021, a source told PEOPLE at the time that Max and Emme were "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles," where Affleck lives.

The source added: "They are slowly getting to know Ben. Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

Related Articles
Shaquille O'Neal, Samuel Garner Affleck, and Ben Affleck attend the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ben Affleck and Son Samuel, 10, Pose Courtside with Shaquille O'Neal at NBA All-Star Game: Photo
Emme Maribel Muñiz and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Jennifer Lopez Thanks Her Child Emme for Support in Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Lil' Coconut'
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised By Watching Selena for First Time
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching 'Selena' for First Time
jennifer lopez instagram
Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Pictures of Her Wedding Dresses and Engagement Ring
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez Says It's Been the 'Best Year' After 'Emotional Transition' Moving in with Ben Affleck
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
ennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm29JFwJgIh/?hl=en
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Seen-Before Wedding Photos
Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics
Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 10, Makes Rare Appearance Courtside with Dad to Cheer on Boston Celtics
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Ben Affleck, J Lo Christmas
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her and Ben Affleck's 'Amazing' Christmas with 'Blended Families'
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Host Christmas Party Where Affleck Sang to Star-Studded Crowd
*EXCLUSIVE* Lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look happy and in love on a Starbucks coffee run
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Embrace During Sunny Starbucks Run
VOGUE’S DECEMBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LOPEZ
Jennifer Lopez Hopes Her 'Relentless' Work Ethic Teaches Her Twins They Can 'Accomplish Anything'
Jennifer Lopez on cover of Vogue
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About 'Process' of Blending Her Family with Husband Ben Affleck's
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Deems Ben Affleck the Person that Makes Her the Happiest in Sweet Video