Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Twins Max and Emme's 15th Birthday with a Video That Includes Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her twins and giving fans a look into their lives with new stepdad Ben Affleck.

The songstress, 53, shared an Instagram video filled with special family moments to mark Max and Emme's 15th birthdays.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥," she wrote in the caption, using the nickname she has for the twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins."

The video features glimpses into their 15 years as Taylor Swift's 2008 single, "Fifteen," plays in the background.

Some of the more recent moments featured in the video include behind-the-scenes shots from Emme's involvement in her mom's 2020 Super Bowl performance and a family photo showing the new blended family around a dinner table.

Lopez also highlighted a candid moment where Affleck, 50, holds Max in his arms as he lies asleep during a car ride.

The couple, who were married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July, has made their children an important part of their relationship.

Along with Max and Emme, Affleck's children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — gave them away as they celebrated their nuptials in front of family and friends during a Georgia ceremony in September.

Lopez also echoed the same loving sentiments when she shared a tribute to Affleck on Father's Day expressing that she's never "seen [a] more consistent, loving and selfless father."

"And it's not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well," she continued. "You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it's honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen."

As they began to rekindle their romance in 2021, a source told PEOPLE at the time that Max and Emme were "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles," where Affleck lives.

The source added: "They are slowly getting to know Ben. Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."