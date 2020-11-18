"It was just a real eye-opener and a reassessment, to really take a look at what was working and what wasn’t working," the singer said

Jennifer Lopez Says Quarantine Helped Her Kids Realize They Weren't Okay with 'Parts' of 'Our Lives'

Jennifer Lopez says the COVID-19 pandemic has helped her children be more open about what they want.

While speaking to WSJ. Magazine for their November Innovator’s Issue, the 51-year-old singer detailed how being home more throughout the global health crisis allowed her and her two twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian "Max" David, to discuss what was working in their lives as a family, and what was not.

"I actually loved being home and having dinner with the kids every night, which I hadn’t done in probably — ever," Lopez told the publication. "And the kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren’t fine with."

Describing the situation as "a real eye-opener and a reassessment, to really take a look at what was working and what wasn’t working," the "Get Right" singer said it allowed her to reflect on her role as a parent. "You thought you were doing OK, but you’re rushing around and you’re working and they’re going to school and we’re all on our devices," she said.

"We’re providing this awesome life for them, but at the same time, they need us," Lopez added. "They need us in a different way. We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don’t want to miss things."

Continuing to reflect on her time at home with her two kids, Lopez also noted that she had the opportunity to bond with Max and Emme, both 12.

"I realized, 'God. I would have missed that if I wasn’t here today,'" the multi-hyphenate star said. "I feel like everybody aged, like, three years during this pandemic."

"I watched them go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now. When did this happen?" Lopez continued. "They’re not our babies anymore. They’ve been given a dose of the real world, with the knowledge that things can be taken away from you and life is going to happen no matter what."

"They had to grow up," she added to WSJ. Magazine. "So did we."

Last week, Lopez was awarded the WSJ. Magazine's Innovators Award for pop culture innovator of the year, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed earlier this month.

The honor was given to Lopez by Columbian singer Maluma virtually as WSJ. Magazine celebrated 10 years of innovation.

"Until the world is 100 percent perfect and completely fixed I will never be done," Lopez said in her acceptance video. "Every day I'm trying to be a better version of myself."