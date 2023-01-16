Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching 'Selena' for First Time

Jennifer Lopez's kids are getting to know their mom's acting work.

The "On the Floor" singer, 53, recently sat down with Today, where she shared which of her films her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme have seen.

"They've watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough," Lopez said. "They haven't gotten into like, Out of Sight. They saw Selena."

While the twins knew their mom portrayed Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the late Queen of Tejano Music, they weren't familiar with her story — particularly, that it ended with her tragic death.

Selena was fatally shot by her close friend and business partner, Yolanda Saldívar, on March 31, 1995, just two weeks ahead of what would have been her 24th birthday.

Seeing the twins' reaction to the film's ending was "kind of sweet," Lopez admitted. "Because I don't think they realized that she passed away. And so, at the end of the movie, they were like, 'Nooooooooooo!'"

But she never meant to surprise the twins, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God, I thought you knew!'" Lopez explained, laughing at the moment.

Last month, Lopez opened up about her holiday festivities in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, in which she noted that she celebrated Christmas this year with Ben Affleck and their "blended families."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Affleck is dad to son Samuel, 10, and daughters Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 17, who he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.

"We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" Lopez wrote.

"For the past 8 years we've been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols. During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven't seen in forever," she continued.

Adding, "The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we've known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!"