Jennifer Lopez Discusses Her Kids' Struggles with Having Famous Parents: 'They Didn't Choose That'

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about how her kids feel about having famous parents.

Speaking to Audacy about her new Netflix film The Mother, the singer and actress, 53, revealed what she wishes she could protect her children, twins Max and Emme, 15, from.

"Everything. There's so many things," she began. "I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn't choose that."

She continued, "They have just started letting me know how people treat them—so when they walk into the room, that's what people are thinking about."

"They're not seeing them for who they are," Lopez explained. "And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that."

Lopez, who shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 54, added that she would also protect her kids from "being judged."

"Everybody has to deal with being bullied, like you said; it doesn't matter who you are, you can get bullied," she explained. "But being judged by people that you don't even know in a way is I think really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves. They know that there's a lens on them, and that's hard."

Lopez continued, saying, that it's "probably not [a] very relatable thing to say, because a lot of people don't understand it—but it's hard for them, I think. And I did that to them, and so again we have this guilt as moms, what we do and what we brought into their lives. So there's that part."

She also spoke about how pain is a necessary part of life, after adding, "I think I would want to protect them from everything."

"You don't ever want them to feel a moment of pain in their lives, but that's not realistic," Lopez explained. "You realize as you get older, okay, the pain is necessary. The pain is actually good. The pain kind of makes you feel a little bit like a warrior when you get through it."