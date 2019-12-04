Jennifer Lopez on Whether She and Alex Rodriguez May Have More Kids: 'I'm So Open to It!'

Jennifer Lopez has made no secret of the fact that she loves being a mom — and the more the merrier.

Crediting her 11-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David with teaching her the meaning of true love, she has also embraced being a supportive presence in the lives of fiancé Alex Rodriguez‘s two daughters: Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 15.

“We all just grow closer,” Lopez tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story of her happy blended family with the MLB legend, 44. “When we got engaged, they were super happy … they know there is nothing but love for them always.”

So would the Hustlers star consider expanding their brood? “I want to!” Lopez, 50, tells PEOPLE in the issue, where she and three other stars are celebrated as PEOPLE’s People of the Year.

“I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!” she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez Miller Mobley

Image zoom Miller Mobley

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez on Hustlers Oscar Buzz, the Super Bowl and Her Amazing Year: “Dreams Come True”

For Lopez, raising Emme and Max, her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, changed the trajectory of just about everything in her life.

“They made my life so much better [and] them being born led me in a different direction,” she says.

“I was being careless with myself, and my heart,” Lopez adds. “The kids kind of snapped me right [out] of it because I felt so much responsibility and love for them. Love first and responsibility second. I just knew I had to be better.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez (L) and Alex Rodriguez George Pimentel/Getty

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Says Her Twins Would Be “Thrilled” If She Had a Baby with Alex Rodriguez

And despite juggling a dizzying schedule and enjoying a banner 2019 in her career, Lopez says the kids are her and Rodriguez’s priority and “our No. 1 job.”

“We try to raise the kids in a way that’s mindful of fulfilling our own dreams but also never being in a position where they’re not being guided by us or we’re not present in their lives … that’s a priority,” she shares.

For more from Jennifer Lopez, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.