Jennifer Lopez's Son, 11, Twins with Aaron Rodriguez in Matching Pajama Poses: 'These Two'

The two most important men in Jennifer Lopez‘s life sure are alike.

On Tuesday night, the “If You Had My Love” singer, 50, shared a photo of her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her son Max, snapped as the two stood side-by-side in matching red plaid pajama bottoms and short-sleeve white t-shirts.

It wasn’t just their outfits that matched. Rodriguez, 44, and Max, 11, were also standing in identical poses — both leaning up against the wall, looking at their phones.

“These two…” Lopez captioned the shot, adding two heart emojis and the hashtag, “#twinning.”

Lopez shares Max and his twin sister Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez, 44, has two daughters of his own — Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 — whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Rodriguez.

Since they started dating in February 2017, Lopez and Rodriguez have both been focused on family and blending their broods. They’ve even spent holidays together, like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Our kids get along really well. We’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our 40s, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met,” the athlete told Extra in June 2017.

“He’s a loving father,” Lopez later told Extra. “He’s a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He’s caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be.”

Just last week, Rodriguez enlisted all four kids to help surprise Lopez with a gift for her 50th birthday, a 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche (which retails for $146,420).

Max, Emme, Natasha, and Ella all later turned up at Lopez’s epic birthday bash and performed for their mom, the girls singing “It’s a Hard Knock Life” from Annie and Max doing his best rendition of “My Shot,” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical, Hamilton.

“It was actually epic — it was a real friends and family thing,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “It was like the closest people in her life and you could tell by the way she said hello to everyone that it wasn’t work.”