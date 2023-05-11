Jennifer Lopez Kisses Ben Affleck and Talks Motherhood at Premiere of Action Movie 'The Mother'

Jennifer Lopez is a proud wife and mother!

The actress and singer stole a kiss with husband Ben Affleck at the premiere of her Netflix movie The Mother in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Regency Village Theater, Lopez, 53, also opened up about being a mom to her 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 54.

"I mean, it's everything, right?," said Lopez, who sported a cream sequin three-piece co-ord from Brunello Cucinelli teamed with sparkly hoop earrings and a Tyler Ellis clutch, while her husband, 50, donned a black suit and white shirt as he showed his support for his wife.

"I remember when I wasn't a mother, I didn't understand it at all," added the "Jenny From The Block" singer about how she drew inspiration from her own life as a mom for the role, which sees her star as an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect a daughter she placed for adoption.

"I remember apologizing to friends of mine at that time who had kids, I was like, 'Why don't you do this with your kids?' And then once I had kids, I was like, 'I'm so sorry. I had no idea.' "

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lopez continued that the motherly nature of the role is something that played a big part in her decision to star in the movie.

"Underneath it all is about what kind of mother are you?" said Lopez. "There's two different mothers, the adopted mother and the character that I play, who's actually her biological mother. But at the end, she winds up meeting them both."

"It just goes to show there's no perfect version of a mom," Lopez added. "You have to be the best mom you can be with who you are and what you know, and the things that you learned and experienced in your life. And that's what you kind of pass on to your kids and you protect them and love them no matter what. So I really love that about this movie."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

As for whether her kids are aware of her successful Hollywood career, Lopez added that she thought they were "proud of me" — and praised them for how they've handled living with a mom in such an intense spotlight.

"I think they're proud that their mom does that," said Lopez. "I think it's a lot for them. And they didn't ask for it. They never bargained for all of this. But they handled it with a lot of grace. And I try to make it as good as I can for them. But they're lovely. And they're lovely and I try to give them as great a life as I can give them."

This doesn't necessarily extend to following in her famous footsteps, however. "I don't know," said Lopez about their possible future careers. "I feel like they are, but I'm not sure. I'm not sure yet."

Earlier this month at a screening of the film in New York City, Lopez said she became a "better mother" while working on the movie. "It really was a kind of growing experience for me," she noted.

The star also opened up about her blended family and parenting teens with Affleck — who is dad to son Samuel, 11, and daughters Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 17, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner — during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

"It's almost five teenagers!" Lopez joked with the hosts. "The younger is 11, so he's not quite, but pre-teen!" When Ripa teased those years were "worse than teens," Lopez insisted, "he's an angel."

"But the teenage years are tough," she conceded. "It's challenging. You have this baby for a while and then it's like, your best little friend who loves being with you all the time, and then all of a sudden it's like, 'Get out of my room.'"

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of The Mother. John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

Lopez continued, "It's a time when they are individuation, and they are challenging everything you say and everything you do and everything you are, and that's what it is. And you have to kind of just ride the waves."

"I feel like it's surfing. I'm riding the waves, and then it's like, 'Oops, I just got knocked over!' Now, I'm back, I'm back!"

Ripa joked that she'd sometimes hide from her teens in the closet, to which Lopez joked, "I understand more than you know!"

"I think it's particularly hard on moms, because they always love dad, they're always like, 'Dad's the best!' — and I was like that with my dad too!" she shared, turning to mom Guadalupe Rodríguez, who joined her on the show. "And my mom told me, and I'll say it to you right now, on TV in front of everybody. I understand you so much more now."