Jennifer Lopez Says Her Kids 'Love' and 'Appreciate' Stepdad Ben Affleck: 'He's a Wonderful Father'

Jennifer Lopez has nothing but good things to say about husband Ben Affleck taking on the role of stepdad to her two kids.

While speaking to Hoda Kotb on Today, the multi-hyphenate, 53, raved about the AIR star, saying, "Well, he's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us."

"He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means," she continued of Affleck, 50. "And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I."

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 15, with Marc Anthony, 54. Along with being stepdad to Lopez's twins, Affleck is dad to three kids, Samuel, 11, Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.

The actress also spoke to Kotb about parenting her teenagers and watching them grow up in a "different way" than she did.

"They're becoming adults. They're challenging everything in life. And these kids have so much information — so much more than we had — so they're thinking and talking about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old," the singer explained.

After Kotb stated that she and Lopez "followed the rules" growing up, Lopez agreed, adding, "Yes! And they don't!"

"They're challenging and looking at everything, which is great for our world. I feel like they're going to change the world, quite honestly. And make it so much better than we did," added the Hustlers star.