Jennifer Lopez Jokes That Her Teenage Twins Don't Think She's Cool: 'It Hurts My Heart'

Jennifer Lopez is mom to twins Emme and Max, who will turn 14 later this month

Jennifer Lopez may be a global pop star but to her children, she's just a mom.

The 52-year-old singer and actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday where she chatted about her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme and revealed that they don't think she's as cool as her fans do.

"I'm a very affectionate mom. I like to hug them and kiss them a lot and you know, always talking to them sweet and everything," she said. "And now they're like, 'Mom, no. Don't get out of the car at school.' Like that type of thing."

"It hurts my heart!" Lopez added with a laugh.

DeGeneres then questioned why the singer's kids would react that way with their mother being such a notable star. Added the Marry Me star, "They love it and they don't."

"I think they're very proud and they love me, I love them," Lopez continued. "The three of us are like super, super close. But it's a thing that people know who their mom is. They're navigating that. They're teenagers now… their friends know things. There's so much on the internet…so it's crazy."

Though she said there are "challenges" her twins face having a famous mother, she shared that "all you can do is love each other through it. And that's all I've tried to do with them."

Lopez recently spoke to PEOPLE about how fast Max and Emme are growing up ahead of their 14th birthday this month, sharing that "it's not easy" raising teenagers.

"Everybody's growing up, they're not babies anymore, so you can't just take them on your lap and tell them it's going to be okay," she said. "They're venturing out, they're being their own people and it's us just trying to keep up."