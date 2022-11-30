Jennifer Lopez Hopes Her 'Relentless' Work Ethic Teaches Her Twins They Can 'Accomplish Anything'

Jennifer Lopez knows what she wants to pass on to her kids.

Speaking with Vogue for their 73 Questions segment, the actress, 53, described her work ethic as "relentless."

Asked what the singer thinks her twins Max and Emme, 14, can learn from that, she replied, "If you work hard, you can accomplish anything."

As for what she finds "most intimidating" about parenthood, the mom of two responded with a laughed, "everything," before adding, "definitely the teenage years."

On the other hand, the most rewarding part, in her opinion, is "what they teach you."

Last week, Lopez shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram, including a touching photo of her son Max lying on husband Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appeared to be a car ride.

"This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family."

In the particular picture, Affleck, 50, had a smile on his face as the young boy cozied up on top of him. Other images in the slideshow included shots of J.Lo — who shares her twins with ex Marc Anthony — cooking up some seasonal cookies and showing off her winter attire: knit beanies, big coats, and some turtleneck action.

In the December issue of Vogue, which she covers, Lopez discussed how she and Affleck are "learning about parenting from each other."

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she said of blending their families, noting that while Affleck's ex, Jennifer Garner — with whom he shares son Samuel, 10, and daughters Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16 — is "an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together," her situation with ex-husband Marc Anthony is not the same.

Since Anthony lives on the East Coast, Lopez said that the twins have "so many feelings" about living in Beverly Hills.

"They're teens," she acknowledged. "But it's going really well so far."

The Hustlers actress expressed her hope for her and Affleck's blended family as they discover their new normal, sharing, "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him."