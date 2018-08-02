Jennifer Lopez has 10 years of parenting experience under her belt, but she’s not eager to dish out advice because of it.

In a sit-down chat with Music Choice, the pop superstar recalls being on set with Cardi B while the latter was pregnant with her daughter Kulture Kiari, to film the music video for Lopez’s hit “Dinero.”

“When we were doing the video and she was preggies, I was just like, ‘Are you good? Do you want to sit down?’ ” says Lopez, 49, of the rapper.

“That’s what [new moms] need — they need a little pampering,” she adds. “Take care of them. No advice.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B Frazer Harrison/Getty; John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Cardi B Cardi B/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: “So Tired”: Everything Cardi B Has Said About Motherhood that New Moms Totally Get

In fact, the star urges “anybody” who is around someone having a child to “not give advice” at all because “nobody likes it,” she says with a laugh.

“When I was pregnant and everybody was like this and that, I was like, ‘Please just stop telling me all these things. Can I just figure it out? I kinda want to figure it out on my own,’ ” explains Lopez, who’s mom to 10-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up Remembering Her Twins Being Born



” ‘I know I’m not going to be perfect, but let me just do my [thing],’ ” Lopez continues. “Everybody has so much advice for you.”

Cardi B, 25, and husband Offset welcomed baby Kulture on July 10. “I would not give her any advice,” Lopez emphasizes. “Just see if she needs anything — ‘Do you need water?’ “