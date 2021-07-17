"Ben is bonding with Jennifer's kids," a source recently told PEOPLE of Jennifer Lopez's newly rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, who's been getting to know her twins, Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez Enjoys the Weekend with Daughter Emme in Sun-Soaked Selfie: 'My Coconut'

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying some downtime with her mini-me.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee, 51, posted a cute sun-soaked selfie to Instagram with her 13-year-old daughter Emme on Saturday. "#WeekendVibes with my coconut," Lopez wrote in the caption.

She kept it simple and chic in a white tank top, which she accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and matching square aviator sunglasses. Emme was the spitting image of her pop icon mom, sitting in her lap as they snapped a photo from the car.

The Hustlers actress co-parents Emme and her twin brother Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 52.

Lopez and her kids have been busy bonding with mom's rekindled flame Ben Affleck, recently returning from the Hamptons where they celebrated the Fourth of July together. "They had an amazing weekend in the Hamptons. It was very relaxing and fun for everyone," a source told PEOPLE. "Ben is bonding with Jennifer's kids."

"They are slowly getting to know Ben," the source added. "Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time." Affleck also shares daughters Violet Anne, 15, Seraphina Rose, 12, and son Samuel Garner, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49.

Following their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez, 45, and Ana de Armas, 33, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in late April.

The couple originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding, days before the date, and ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.