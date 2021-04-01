Jennifer Lopez has been filming her upcoming comedy Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic

Jennifer Lopez Hits the Pool with Her Twins Emme and Max, 13, in the Dominican Republic

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying quality family time in the Dominican Republic.

The superstar, 51 — who is currently in the Dominican shooting her upcoming comedy Shotgun Wedding — posted three snapshots to Instagram Wednesday that included a picture of Lopez going for a nighttime swim in a massive pool with her 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony. Also seen in the photo were photographer Anna Carballosa and Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, who are both working on Shotgun Wedding.

Lopez's post included two more photos: one featured the Grammy nominee posing in front of a stunning sunset in the tropical locale, while the next gave the star's followers another look at the beautiful backdrop.

"Thank you @villa.tres.amarras for the incredible stay while we were filming #ShotgunWedding!!! 🤍🤍🤍 @egt239 📸: @lacarba," the mom of two captioned the post.

Lopez's post comes after her fiancé Alex Rodriguez recently made two trips out to the Dominican after the pair said they were working on their relationship. Rodriguez, who shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, has since returned to the couple's Miami home for the Major League Baseball season kickoff on Thursday.

Lopez and Rodriguez, who got engaged in the Bahamas in 2019 after two years together, said on March 17 following breakup reports they are "working through some things."

Last week, Rodriguez, 45, similarly enjoyed a swim in the pool at Villa Tres Amarras during his stay on the island, documenting the dip in a snapshot shared to Instagram. "Heading into weekend like..Hope you have a great one! 🇩🇴," he captioned the post.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Insiders have recently told PEOPLE that Lopez and Rodriguez, who blended their two families over the years, are "doing everything they can to prioritize their relationship."

"He flew back to spend a few more days with Jennifer," an insider told PEOPLE of Rodriguez last month. "He is making a big effort, and he wants Jennifer to be happy."

Rodriguez first reunited with Lopez in the Dominican Republic on March 14. "Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out," a Lopez source told PEOPLE. "It was a happy reunion."

Though the source said that all of the time Lopez and Rodriguez have been spending together in person as of late has been "great" for them, they are still "taking things slowly" as they work through their issues. "They still have a lot to figure out before their relationship is great again," the source said.