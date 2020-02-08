Jennifer Lopez Says Daughter Emme Wasn't Nervous for Super Bowl Cameo: 'She Has the Performance Gene'

The apple definitely doesn’t fall far from the tree!

While appearing on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her heartwarming Super Bowl halftime performance with daughter Emme Maribel, revealing that the 11-year-old wasn’t nervous to sing at the sold-out show.

After discussing the mom of two’s epic dance moves and vocals, host Jimmy Fallon wanted to hear more about the “beautiful moment” when Emme joined her on stage.

“Does she get nervous?” he asked Lopez.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“You know what, no,” the proud parent, 50, raved. “She has the performance gene where she doesn’t let it in her mind, how big it is or how it scares you. That’s what you have to do when you’re up there, you kind of have to control [yourself].”

Emme stole the show when she hit the Miami Hard Rock Stadium stage to perform with her mother. The daughter of Marc Anthony began her cameo with a rendition of “Let’s Get Loud” alongside some other young performers, before belting out a few lines from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In the USA.”

“She has that gene, the gene that’s like I’m comfortable up here,” Lopez said to Fallon. “I think she gets amped, like excited, but like a cute excited, like I wish I felt more like her.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Special Moment She Shared with Daughter Emme Before Super Bowl Show

Image zoom Elsa/Getty

The Hustlers actress added that “she would never make [Emme] do it if she felt uncomfortable in any way” but that it was clear her daughter was “excited to do it” and “has a good time with it.”

Fallon agreed, “she nailed it!”

The late-night host wasn’t the only one to rave about Emme’s outstanding performance.

Emme and her twin brother Maximilian “Max” David‘s dad had some sweet words for his daughter following the halftime show, sharing a photo of her onstage in celebration.

“Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours,” the “You Sang to Me” hitmaker wrote.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter, 11, Joins Her to Perform During Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Image zoom FOX

Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez‘s two daughters — Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 15 — also couldn’t help but rave about Emme’s scene-stealing performance.

“My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good,” Ella said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight after the show.

“It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I’m so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic,” Natasha told ET. “My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal.”