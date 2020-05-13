Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme, 12, Writes Children's Book About Sloths — and the Power of Prayer

Titled Lord Help Me, the picture book will be published in English and Spanish in September

Jennifer Lopez's daughter is adding children's book author to her budding résumé!

On Wednesday, Crown Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Random House Children's Books, announced that it would publish a new picture book written by 12-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz. Titled Lord Help Me, the book will debut in both English and Spanish on Sept. 29.

Emme — whom Lopez, 50, shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 51, along with her twin brother Maximilian "Max" David — based the story on some of her everyday prayers.

"In school I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction, so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers," she said in a statement. "I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help — two things that bring me a lot of comfort."

Emily Easton, vice president and publisher of Crown Books for Young Readers, added: "When we met for the first time, I was so inspired by [Emme's] heartfelt desire to share the positivity and sense of calm that daily prayer brought to her life with other children and their families."

Targeted to readers ages 3 to 7 years old and featuring illustrations by Brenda Figueroa, Lord Help Me shares the "everyday power of mindfulness through prayer."

"This sweet and reassuring picture book walks readers through ordinary moments when Emme asks God for help — some small, like waking up for school or getting along with a sibling, and others big, like helping to save the planet and all its creatures," reads a press release for the book.

Lopez celebrated her daughter's new accomplishment with a sweet post she shared on Instagram Wednesday morning.

"So proud of my lil coconut 🥥 Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME!, Lopez wrote. "This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith. It’s not out until 9/29, but you can pre-order at the link in my bio. 📖✨ #PowerOfPrayer #ProudMama."

Fans quickly shared their support for the young author, "Can’t wait to get the book!!! Congrats Emme 🎊," one person wrote. "She is so amazing ❤️," another added.

"She has the performance gene where she doesn't let [nervousness] in her mind, how big it is or how it scares you," Lopez said on The Tonight Show in February. "That's what you have to do when you're up there, you kind of have to control [yourself]."