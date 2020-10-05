Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Reveals Which Song She's Considering Singing at Mom's Wedding
"She sang that to me every day when I was little, when I was going to sleep," Emme tells E! of her sweet pick
Emme Maribel is tapping into the sweet bond she has with Jennifer Lopez while thinking about how to entertain at her mom's upcoming wedding to Alex Rodriguez.
The 12-year-old budding singer and newly-minted children's book author chatted with E! News for Monday's episode of their Daily Pop series, revealing that she is still considering which song she might sing at the nuptials but has a few sentimental ideas in mind.
"One song that I think I would sing is a song that connects me and her, but I'm thinking of a song that would also connect her and Alex," said the tween. "But one that connects me and her is, 'You Are My Sunshine.' "
"She sang that to me every day when I was little when I was going to sleep," recalled Emme of Lopez, 51, with a big smile on her face.
Emme — who performed alongside her mom at the Super Bowl earlier this year — recently opened up to PEOPLE about her new children's book Lord Help Me and having confidence.
"I just don't overthink it," she said of singing with Lopez, who shares Emme and her twin brother Maximilian "Max" David with ex-husband Marc Anthony. "I get up there and do it."
Lopez previously said that her daughter "has the performance gene" and wasn't nervous to sing in front of the Super Bowl crowd back in February.
"She has that gene, the gene that's like, 'I'm comfortable up here,' " she said during an episode of The Tonight Show. "I think she gets amped, like excited, but like a cute excited, like I wish I felt more like her."
Back in April, Lopez said during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the coronavirus pandemic had affected her wedding plans with Rodriguez, 45, "a little bit" — and they weren't sure about a date yet.
"We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world," she added while speaking to host DeGeneres. "It's just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out."
But regardless, her twins and Rodriguez's daughters (Ella Alexander, 12, and Natasha Alexander, 15) will be a big part of the wedding, with Max even set to walk his mom down the aisle.
"It's always tricky when you merge families, but Jennifer and Alex did a great job from the start," a source told PEOPLE in March 2019. "The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time. They will all definitely be a huge part of the wedding."