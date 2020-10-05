Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Reveals Which Song She's Considering Singing at Mom's Wedding

"She sang that to me every day when I was little, when I was going to sleep," Emme tells E! of her sweet pick

Emme Maribel is tapping into the sweet bond she has with Jennifer Lopez while thinking about how to entertain at her mom's upcoming wedding to Alex Rodriguez.

The 12-year-old budding singer and newly-minted children's book author chatted with E! News for Monday's episode of their Daily Pop series, revealing that she is still considering which song she might sing at the nuptials but has a few sentimental ideas in mind.

"One song that I think I would sing is a song that connects me and her, but I'm thinking of a song that would also connect her and Alex," said the tween. "But one that connects me and her is, 'You Are My Sunshine.' "

"She sang that to me every day when I was little when I was going to sleep," recalled Emme of Lopez, 51, with a big smile on her face.

"I just don't overthink it," she said of singing with Lopez, who shares Emme and her twin brother Maximilian "Max" David with ex-husband Marc Anthony. "I get up there and do it."

Lopez previously said that her daughter "has the performance gene" and wasn't nervous to sing in front of the Super Bowl crowd back in February.

"She has that gene, the gene that's like, 'I'm comfortable up here,' " she said during an episode of The Tonight Show. "I think she gets amped, like excited, but like a cute excited, like I wish I felt more like her."

Back in April, Lopez said during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the coronavirus pandemic had affected her wedding plans with Rodriguez, 45, "a little bit" — and they weren't sure about a date yet.

"We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world," she added while speaking to host DeGeneres. "It's just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out."