Jennifer Lopez’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Emme Showcases Her Vocal Talents with Alicia Keys Song

Jennifer Lopez has a star in the making in daughter Emme!

Just like her famous parents, 11-year-old Emme has quite the set of pipes, as seen in a new video from Lopez that features Emme singing Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.”

Lopez, 49, shared a clip to YouTube Saturday featuring her preparing for her first live performance of her single “Medicine,” which occurred May 6 at the Today Summer Concert Series.

As Lopez is practicing her vocals, Emme makes a surprise visit, and the star encourages her to sing Keys’ track.

With a piano accompaniment, she does, and can be heard impressively belting out the 2003 track’s chorus as her proud mom looks on.

At one point, the pianist encourages her to throw in an emphatic finger point while singing, which she does with a laugh.

The mother-daughter duo even sing together for a moment, before the song ends and Lopez wraps Emme — who also has a twin brother, Max — in a bear hug.

“We should have her come out and do something on tour,” Lopez says. “Want to put a little piece in this show? We’ll see, we’ll check it out. You don’t have to.”

The singer is headed on tour this summer with “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration,” which will help her ring in her 50th birthday in July.

The Grammy-nominated Lopez started her career as a dancer and broke through as an actress, but has since established herself as an accomplished singer, having released eight studio albums since 1999.

Emme’s dad, Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony, is also a famous singer, and in 2016 was recognized by Guinness World Records for having the most year-end best-selling albums in the tropical albums chart by a solo artist.

Lopez has showed off Emme’s vocal prowess before. To celebrate her birthday in February, the star shared a video that featured the 11-year-old briefly singing “How Far I’ll Go” from the Disney movie Moana.

The Hustlers star has said in the past she’s all for her kids pursuing a career in showbiz — as long as it’s what they want.

“Here’s what I know about doing what I do — and obviously their dad is the same way. If they’re going to do it, there’s nothing I can do to stop them — and I’ll support them,” she told Women’s Wear Daily in 2012. “But just like my mom, I’m going to make them go to school and I’m going to let them make that decision when they’re old enough to make that decision. I don’t want them to be in the business at a young age.”